Holness: Don’t lose faith in prosperity dream

WESTERN BUREAU:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is pleading with the country’s electorate not to lose focus on or faith in his Government’s ability to deliver the prosperity it promised.

“Don’t lose faith, don’t lose focus, don’t be distracted. We have never been in this good spot for our future development before, [so] let us not squander it because we have been distracted,” Holness said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during the handing out of keys to the country’s latest cohort of homeowners in the National Housing Trust (NHT), Shrewsbury Housing Scheme in Petersfield, Westmoreland. The area consists of 32 housing units, made up of 14 one-bedrooms and 18 studio units.

‘New equilibrium’

This NHT development was constructed under the housing entities’ Labour and Small Materials Programme (LSMP).

“We have essentially reached a new equilibrium in our economy. And now we’re going to transition to ensure that the benefits from that new equilibrium in our economy can be converted very quickly into providing you with the services and amenities that will improve the quality and well-being that you want to enjoy and that is where your government is now focused,” the prime minister said.

In pressing home the reasons why the country’s electors - who are now in election mode - should not lose faith in his administration, Holness said the improvement in the economy is the working of his JLP Government and that the country’s positive rating by international rating agency Standard & Poor’s was the first ever of its kind, amid all the economic challenges.

Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings on September 13 upgraded the Government of Jamaica’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from ‘B+’ to ‘BB-’ with a stable outlook.

“Our economy has gotten the highest rating it has ever gotten in the history of rating our economy,” the prime minister said.

Holness continued: “What you feel may not necessarily square up with this because you still have to contend with all the issues that are around, but because our economy is doing well, you should maintain a hopeful and optimistic posture that your Government will increase the pace at which it delivers the services to you.”

