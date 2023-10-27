Man shot by the police in St Ann

A man was shot by the police in Stepney district, St Ann this morning.

He was taken to the Alexandria Community Hospital for treatment.

The police say he was shot after he reportedly attacked a policeman while armed with a knife and machete.

They say a team went to the area to respond to a report of a domestic dispute which turned violent.

The man was seen by the police and he was accosted.

He reportedly confronted a policeman, who shot him.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

