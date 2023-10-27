Men accused of GC Foster College VP's murder remanded

The two men charged with the murder of Gibbs Williams, the GC Foster vice principal, have been remanded until December 18 when their case files are expected to be completed.

They are 21-year-old, Jerome Hayles, otherwise called 'Oddy', of Duff Street Kingston 13, and 41-year-old Odane Watson, otherwise called 'Shortman', of Renford Drive Kingston 20.

They are charged for murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, using a firearm to commit a crime, being a participant in a criminal organisation and aiding and abetting robbery with aggravation.

When they appeared before Senior Parish Court judge, Yvette Wentworth-Miller on Friday it was revealed that the arresting officer's statement, the postmortem report and the ballistic report are outstanding.

It is reported that about 12:15 p.m. on October 6, Williams was leaving a hospital complex when he was attacked and shot.

The police were alerted, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched which resulted in the arrest and charge of both men.

The police say other suspects are currently being sought in the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

