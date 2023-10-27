ODPEM issues lightning safety tips

WITH LIGHTNING strikes happening more frequently, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says there are several safety tips that citizens should practise, whether they are indoors or outdoors.

Acting deputy director general of the ODPEM, Michelle Edwards, said that chief among the tips is the 30/30 rule.

“When you see lightning, count 30 seconds until you hear the thunder. If you count 30 seconds or less, you need to seek shelter immediately. Once you no longer see any lightning, you wait at least 30 minutes after hearing the last thunder before leaving your location,” said Edwards, adding that persons should incorporate the rule in their daily lives.

Crouching or getting low to the ground is also encouraged as this reduces the risk of being struck by lightning.

Edwards further informed that it is important for persons to monitor the skies for signs of approaching thunderstorms, as the thunder is an indication that lightning is nearby.

“We need to keep an eye on the weather – there are various weather apps. We need to listen to the radio [for] local forecasts and/or broadcasts for updates,” said the acting deputy director general, adding that persons are being encouraged to stay inside and avoid using electrical appliances or plumbing fixtures when there is lightning.

Among the other safety tips to follow when indoors are for persons to stay away from windows, doors and electrical outlets; unplug electronic devices to prevent damage from power surges and, if possible, use a cordless or cell phone rather than a corded phone.

As it relates to being outside, Edwards stressed that persons should immediately seek shelter to avoid being impacted by lightning.

“Try to get into some sort of safe location. We need to find a sturdy enclosed building or a safe vehicle that has a cover so that we can be safe. We need to avoid taking shelter under a tree because that is a sure attraction for us to be affected by lightning,” she said.

Edwards also indicated that persons should stay away from water bodies, including swimming pools and lakes.

Meanwhile, director, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Disaster Management and Special Services Branch, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Janice Miller, is encouraging persons to seek medical attention if they are a victim of lightning or have observed someone who is.

“It is actually very safe to touch the victim. Call for help. The lightning victims can be revived using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). If you are trained in CPR and the situation is such where this is what is needed, go ahead,” she added.