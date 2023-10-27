Project STAR transforming lives in vulnerable communities

LOOKING BACK, it was a stroke of luck, perhaps fate, that Kristoff James came upon the large tent mounted in an open area in his Rose Gardens community, as he made his way to a nearby shop to purchase items.

His interest was piqued, and upon enquiry, he found that the tent was set up by representatives of Project STAR (Social Transformation and Renewal), who were introducing various opportunities and social services to residents of the downtown Kingston locale.

James, who was unemployed at the time and was looking for a job, said that he enquired about the possibility of gaining employment.

“When I went across and asked, they said they were here to help the community. I asked, ‘in what way’ and they said ‘in many ways’. They have skills being offered by HEART [NSTA/Trust], they have job placement and I said ‘wow’, because I was out of a job for seven months,” he related.

That stop at the tent not only changed the course of James’ life and improved the outlook for him and his family, but also empowered him to give back to his community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Through Project STAR, the father of two was able to benefit from job-readiness training, economic pathway activities and a self-development programme, and he is now employed as a data entry clerk at Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Limited.

Product of Project STAR

“I was really sceptical at first because, you know, everyone comes and says they are trying to help the community, but this programme really bears fruit. I’m a product of Project STAR … and now I am here giving back to my community. I am now the vice president of the Rose Garden Parenting Association and also the president of Rose Gardens Football Association,” he said.

Akeem Tate, another grateful beneficiary of Project STAR, was introduced to the initiative through town criers promoting it in his community.

Tate, who aspires to be a ship captain, is now employed as a stevedore at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, thanks to Project STAR.

“We went down there and enjoyed the whole session for the training, and it developed our life skills in terms of how to approach people in different environments. We got a certificate from Project STAR showing that we are competent and ready for the work world”.

“Everyone got interviews and job opportunities … but I always love the shipping industry because I have a dream to become a ship captain. So, I said I would start as a stevedore first to elevate myself in the field where I want to go,” he said.

Tate noted that he prepared for the interview by watching YouTube and reading books about shipping and the duties of a stevedore, noting that the interviewers were very impressed with his level of knowledge and understanding of the job.

Tate encouraged other youths in the communities to participate in the initiative and benefit from the opportunities being provided.

“Just make the first step; everybody come forward,” he urged.

James and Tate are just two beneficiaries of the collaborative social and economic transformation programme spearheaded by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

It is being undertaken over five years in the downtown Kingston communities of Parade and Rose Gardens; May Pen, Clarendon and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Project STAR is intended to facilitate the implementation of programmes that will enable communities to become safer and more resilient, with improved social outcomes and reduced levels of violence.

making a major dent in crime

It has a target of creating 6,500 jobs in vulnerable communities, making a major dent in crime, and creating safe spaces for citizens to thrive.

Under the initiative, community transformation boards are established in the targeted areas, which consist of members of youth clubs, citizens associations and other groups.

They identify the issues that are affecting the communities and work towards solutions.

Activities under Project STAR are earmarked for implementation in 10 communities over the five-year period, with the objective of improving social outcomes.

In addition to job-readiness and placement, Project STAR also engages residents in sports, provides families with support for children and other members, facilitates social welfare services for senior citizens, and works with the police to ensure the safety and security of residents.

Residents in targeted communities are also provided with vital documents such as Taxpayer Registration Number, birth certificates, and food handler’s permits.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a recent walk-through of project areas in downtown Kingston, hailed the PSOJ and all the critical stakeholders in the initiative, as well as the partners who have provided funding.

“I want to thank [PSOJ past president] Keith Duncan for the incredible work he and his team have been doing in putting together this spectacular [initiative] – Project STAR. The commissioner of police and the minister of national security are key partners,” Holness said, noting that the initiative is a “project of passion”.

“You don’t do a project like this and have it being successful unless the people who are behind it have put their heart and soul into it,” he noted.

support to deal with the issues

Holness hailed various aspects of the programme, which include counselling.

He cited a testimonial from a young beneficiary, who related that she was dealing with a lot of stress and trauma, and through Project STAR, she was able to receive support to deal with the issues she faced.

“She rejected it at first, like many Jamaicans do. The good thing is that the young lady decided to accept the invitation to receive counselling,” he noted.

“If there is one message from the Project STAR experience that we would want to carry right across Jamaica is that if you have a challenge, personal problems, if you have social and emotional problems, mental challenges, talk to someone. There are professionals who can be of great assistance in this regard. I want to commend Project STAR for bringing this kind of social intervention into inner-city communities,” the prime minister said.

Head of Kingston Central Division, Superintendent of Police Beresford Williams, said that Project STAR has helped to revitalise the area.

“We are encouraged by the signs we are seeing, and we invite you to participate in this programme,” he urged the residents.

Duncan, who is also co-chair and project sponsor of Project STAR, said that partnerships are critical to sustaining the undertaking and invited the support of other individuals and entities.

He noted that the private and public sector partners have confidence in the ability of the programme to transform communities.

“We believe that every community can thrive,” he said.