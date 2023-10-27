Scores flock to Colonel Cove to commemorate Bogle, Morant Bay Rebellion

One hundred and fifty-eight years ago, Baptist Deacon Paul Bogle led a march from Stony Gut to the Morant Bay courthouse in St Thomas, to protest the living conditions of the people.

Just before those events of October 11, 1865, Bogle had taken on the more than 40km journey by foot from Stony Gut to Spanish Town to seek audience with the then governor, but was denied.

It is a story popularly told throughout the many decades that have passed since, but the message of Paul Bogle – sacrifice, fearlessness and unity – continues to be relevant today.

So on Tuesday, scores of residents and guests flocked Colonel Cove in Morant Bay for a memorial service to commemorate the National Hero and the Morant Bay Rebellion.

Keynote speaker, renowned American civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton, who was unable to attend the memorial service physically, set the tone for the event in a video presentation by stating, “The blood that binds us is deeper than the waters that divide us”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Let’s come together, let’s stand together, let us do what he would have wanted us to do. Let’s not just call Bogle’s name but go in the way of Bogle. Stand up and be all that you must be,” he charged.

Rev Sharpton was invited by mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams, and the St Thomas Municipal Corporation. He was represented by his children, daughters Dominique and Ashley.

Mayor Williams delivered a moving address in which he declared that it is time for Jamaica to understand that “St Thomas is a big deal”.

“Paul Bogle led the Morant Bay war because he chose freedom over fear. We must never limit our vision. Great days are ahead of us; we are ready to work hard so the next generation can enjoy it,” the mayor said.

For his part, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Deanroy Bernard, who represented portfolio minister Olivia Grange, reflected that is “very fitting” for the parish to pause and memorialise Paul Bogle and others who were martyrs in the Morant Bay War.

“It is certainly true that the war occurred in St Thomas, but it is also true that their actions redounded to the benefit of oppressed black people across Jamaica,” Bernard said.

He underscored that these actions, which were embedded in self-sacrifice, are what led to the Government of Jamaica absolving Bogle and the others of criminal liabilities, as “they were not criminals … they were freedom fighters”.

Calling to mind the recent proclamation of October 11 as Paul Bogle Day, starting this year, Bernard emphasised that this must be a day when Jamaicans, both at home and in the diaspora, pause to celebrate one who gave his life so that they can have freedom.

Custos of St Thomas Marcia Bennett, in her remarks, said heroes like Paul Bogle are owed “a debt of gratitude” for the freedom and democracy that Jamaicans hold dear today.

“They paid the ultimate price to improve the lives of their people. We are propelled today by their sacrifice and their legacy, so as we honour and celebrate Paul Bogle and the martyrs, let us remember we, too, are in a battle, we fight against incredible odds, but thank God the choice made by our forefathers has placed us on the winning side,” the custos said.

Other speakers at the massive event included Opposition Leader Mark Golding; Senator Damion Crawford; and director of the Centre for Reparation Research, Professor Verene Shepherd.

The memorial service was organised by the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Paul Bogle Foundation.