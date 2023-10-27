Second man pleads guilty in the murder of Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother

Another of the men charged in the murder and kidnapping of Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother has pleaded guilty.

Roshane Miller on Friday pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of accessory before the fact of murder and two counts of misprision of felony.

On Thursday, another accused, Richard Brown, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

They are to be sentenced on November 15 in the Home Circuit Court.

Two other persons, a man and the alleged mastermind, Leoda Bradshaw, are charged in the case relating to the murder of 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson.

The police had reported that the child and her mother were brutally killed and their bodies burned and disposed of.

The mother and daughter were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

