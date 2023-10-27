Two Jamaican farm workers in Canada involved in fight, one arrested

A Jamaican farm worker has been jailed while another was briefly hospitalised after the two allegedly got into a fight just as they were due to return home from Canada today.

The incident happened at a farm in Ontario, according to an official with knowledge of the case.

It's not immediately clear what triggered the argument that reportedly occurred just before the two men were about to board a bus for the airport.

Their crop finished recently.

The injured worker was treated for several stab wounds and later released.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The incident comes as Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr tours farms across Canada for a firsthand look at the programme amid concerns of alleged ill-treatment by employers and behaviour problems by workers.

Charles Jr and his delegation are expected to return to Jamaica this week.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.