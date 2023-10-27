UTech, Ja showcases excellence at 2023 open house

PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS from all around Jamaica attended the 2023 University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Ja) open house on its first day. The engagement gave fifth and sixth-form students, as well as other prospective students, an intensive chance to explore the Papine campus and learn about the university’s offerings for further education and skills development.

For the Kingston portion of the event, the 65-year-old university opened the doors of the Alfred Sangster Auditorium to establish a hub where potential students could engage with staff and obtain information about the programmes and other offers for two days.

NEW CURRICULUM INFORMATION

In addition, as jobs expand and technology progresses, the faculty and staff revealled their intention to include new curriculum information on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics to their roster of over 90 programmes.

Not only were participants able to explore various faculty booths, but they also had the opportunity to deep dive into the application process with options for same-day submissions, participate in campus tours, and a session for guidance counsellors– as they embark upon making crucial decisions regarding their futures and careers.

Dr Kevin Brown, the newly elected president of UTech, expressed his joy in allowing prospective students to learn about UTech as they begin on the decision-making process for higher education on the first day of the open house.

“We are the pre-eminent science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) school in Jamaica, and over the past 65 years we have produced graduates who are work-ready, not only for Jamaica, but internationally. As a former student, I can attest that the experience is enriching, and despite our emphasis on STEM, we offer a variety of programmes and other opportunities, such as extracurricular activities, a thriving student union, and opportunities for student leadership and participation in the institution’s governance.”

Kerry-Ann White, director of student recruitment, echoed similar sentiments regarding the significance of highlighting this vital activity for students – who are on the cusp of career decisions – in addition to the significance of showcasing the institution’s robust programmes and campus life.

A SUITABLE MATCH

“This hands-on and engaging experience is crucial for students and other individuals who are just beginning to make decisions about their futures and careers. This path includes not only academics, but also finding a suitable match based on the numerous activities and amenities available on campus. It gives a distinct viewpoint when a prospective student can interact directly with the faculty, current students, and campus, as opposed to simply hearing about it. We hope that this event will inspire the participants to enroll at one of Jamaica’s finest universities.”

The western staging will take place in the Montego Bay Cultural Centre at Sam Sharpe Square, St James on November 1. The day will comprise two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. High school students, guidance counsellors, parents, and the public are invited to participate. Applicants are also urged to submit applications online at no cost at utechjamaica.edu.jm.