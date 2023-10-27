Woman accused of murder of Danielle Rowe denied bail

Justice Leighton Pusey has denied a request for bail by the woman accused of killing eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.

The decision came at the end of a bail application by Donnovan Collins, the attorney representing alleged child killer Kayodi Satchell, in the High Court on Friday.

Media were barred from the hearing.

But according to sources, Satchell, a dental assistant, was refused bail over concerns that she could be harmed by members of the public incensed about the allegations against her.

Prosecutors also raised concerns that she “has no fixed address”, sources told The Gleaner.

Collins declined to comment on the bail hearing, but said his client is “anxiously waiting” for her trial to commence “so the matter can be brought to an end and Miss Satchell can get on with her life".

Satchell is scheduled to return to court on November 30.

Rowe, a student of Braeton Primary and Infant School at the time, was abducted on June 8 this year as she and her brother waited to be picked up by their mother.

She was found later that day along Roosevelt Road, in St Andrew, with her throat slashed. Rowe died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children two days later.

