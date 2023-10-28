Amplify Studios’ Reading N’ Reasoning project empowers Jamaican boys through literacy

Amplify Studios proudly continues its Reading N’ Reasoning project, a groundbreaking social impact initiative led by marketer, social impact creator and co-founder of Amplify Studios, Joel Nomdarkham.

The primary objective of the Reading N’ Reasoning project is to engage and empower 500 boys by International Men’s Day on November 19, addressing the escalating literacy crisis among Jamaican boys. The initiative is driven by a passion for fostering literacy skills and creating meaningful connections.

The latest phase of the project has received generous sponsorship and support from companies that share a commitment to making a positive impact, including Gustazos Jamaica, Devon House Jamaica Limited, Sygnus Group, Montego Bay Convention Centre, Morgan’s Creek, and Broken Plate Restaurant.

So far, the project has had a significant impact, with over 295 boys benefiting from engaging reading and reasoning sessions. Men from the Amplify Studios, Gustazos, and Sygnus Family, and other dedicated individuals, have passionately contributed to the Kingston session at Devon House that impacted 100 boys.

Amplify Studios expresses gratitude to its sponsors, supporters, and contributors who have played a crucial role in the success of the Reading N’ Reasoning project. Through collective efforts, Amplify Studios remains committed to its mission of empowering young minds and fostering lasting positive change within Jamaican communities.