Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica donates to children’s homes

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting charitable causes with the donation of $400,000 to two government-run children’s homes. Earlier this year, the ICAJ hosted a fundraising event and raised funds for the Child Protection and Family Services Agency’s (CPFSA) managed Summerfield Girls’ Home in north central Clarendon and the Sunbeam Children’s Home for Boys in St Catherine.

The ICAJ presented cheques valued at $200,000 to the respective homes during a handover ceremony earlier this month. This activity also marked an important part of the company’s Chartered Accountants’ week celebrations.

According to the ICAJ president, Eric Scott, an initiative such as this is one of the ways in which the organisation gives back to those in need.

“During Chartered Accountants’ Week, one of the highlights is our dedication and support to charitable causes and what we are aiming to do is to have a significant impact on persons who have a need. Our support for these two exceptional homes underscores our dedication to nation-building and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to realise their full potential. We are really proud to support you today,” he stated.

Scott also expressed his delight that his organisation was able to extend their charitable outreach to two homes. He notes that ICAJ has had a long-standing relationship with the Sunbeam Children’s Home.

“Our partnership with the Sunbeam Children’s Home has been a testament to our unwavering commitment to their well-being and development. Our journey with this home is a testament to the positive impact that collective efforts can have on the lives of these children who deserve a brighter future,” he added that the ICAJ was proud to be able to donate to an additional home. “This year, we are also proud to extend our charitable outreach to the Summerfield Girl’s Home. This Girl’s Home has been providing a loving and nurturing environment for girls who have been deemed to be in need of care and protection. Their commitment to the holistic development of these girls is truly commendable.

During the ceremony, representatives from the CPFSA and its homes expressed gratitude to the ICAJ for their generous donation.

Carmen Mullings, CPFSA director for the south-east region, stated, “On behalf of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, let me say how thankful we are to know that you have chosen two of our homes. We are grateful to the ICAJ family and its partners who worked together to make this possible. You are giving back, and for this, we are grateful.”

Manager of the Sunbeam Children’s Home for Boys, Desmond Whitley, echoed similar sentiments, noting the profound impact of ICAJ’s continued support. “The partnership we have maintained over the years with the ICAJ has allowed us to provide better care for our charges. As such, I want to extend gratitude to this organisation, ICAJ, Integrity First, for their continued partnership with us. It is partnerships like these that keep us going for so long. On behalf of our boys, all 60 of them, thank you so much.”

The charitable handover forms just one aspect of the ICAJ’s commitment to giving back. Throughout Chartered Accountants’ Week, the organisation also presented at several tertiary institutions in Jamaica about the accounting profession and have donated to the outreach programme of two churches who hosted ICAJ for church services to open and close Chartered Accountants Week 2023.