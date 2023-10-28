Man chopped to death in St Catherine

The Guy's Hill police have launched an investigation into the chopping death of a man in Middlesex district in St Catherine.

The man's mutilated body was found about 11 a.m., on Saturday. The resident who made the discovery summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, the police reportedly observed that there were chop wounds all over the body.

The police have not yet identified the deceased.

- Rasbert Turner

