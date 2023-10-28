St James man charged for brother's murder

The St James police have charged 23-year-old Ricardo Pusey, otherwise called 'Rick', of Farm Heights in the parish, with the murder of his brother.

Twenty-one-year-old Wilton Pusey, otherwise called 'Tan', a labourer of Farm Heights, was killed on October 4.

The Montego Bay police say about 10:50 p.m., the men's father was at home with his common-law wife when he was awakened by a commotion in the house.

He went to investigate and reportedly saw Ricardo going through a window and Wilton leaning against a refrigerator, holding his chest. Wilton had stab wounds.

The police were alerted and Wilton was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ricardo was arrested and charged following an investigation.

