St Mary mechanic accused of armed robbery

Published:Saturday | October 28, 2023 | 3:43 PM
Moyston was charged on Friday. - File photo

A St Mary mechanic is behind bars after being charged for armed robbery.

Thirty-four-year-old John Moyston, otherwise called 'Johnny', of Frontier, Port Maria, is charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised access to ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

It's reported that about 8:40 p.m., on July 16, a woman was in the process of closing a business establishment where she works when she was pounced upon by two gunmen wearing masks.

One of the gunmen robbed her of a Samsung cellular phone and over $50,000.

The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.

Moyston was charged on Friday.

