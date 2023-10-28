St Mary mechanic accused of armed robbery
A St Mary mechanic is behind bars after being charged for armed robbery.
Thirty-four-year-old John Moyston, otherwise called 'Johnny', of Frontier, Port Maria, is charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised access to ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.
It's reported that about 8:40 p.m., on July 16, a woman was in the process of closing a business establishment where she works when she was pounced upon by two gunmen wearing masks.
One of the gunmen robbed her of a Samsung cellular phone and over $50,000.
The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.
Moyston was charged on Friday.
Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.