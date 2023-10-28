Two men wanted for sexual offences in Portland

The Portland police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating two men who are wanted for sexual offences committed in the division recently.

One of them has been identified as Javier Johnson, otherwise called 'Jabez', of a Port Antonio address. He is wanted for rape.

Commanding officer for the Portland police division, Lloyd Darby, says Johnson frequents several communities in the parish, including Prospect Land Settlement, Hector's River and Long Road.

The other man is Shane Thompson, of a St John's Road address in St Catherine. He is wanted for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old.

- Gareth Davis

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.