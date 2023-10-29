Barbadian charged after cocaine allegedly found in his luggage at Sangster International

A Barbadian man has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to smuggle two kilograms of cocaine through the Sangster International Airport in St James.

He was arrested by detectives from the Narcotics Division on Thursday as he tried to board a flight to London about 10 p.m.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

The police say the package of cocaine, which attracts a street value of over $16 million, was found concealed in his luggage during a search.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.