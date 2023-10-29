‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry found dead in hot tub, sources say

LOS ANGELES:

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry was found dead yesterday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said. He was 54.

According to reports, authorities responded to a call about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death. There was no sign of foul play, the sources added.

Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Perry, the son of actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Marie Langford, onetime press secretary of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was born in 1969 and grew up between Montreal and Los Angeles after his parents separated when Perry was still a baby.

He got his start as a child actor, landing guest spots on ‘Charles in Charge’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and playing opposite River Phoenix in the film ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’ in the 1980s and early 1990s.

But his big break came when he was cast in ‘Friends’ – originally titled ‘Friends Like Us’ – a sitcom about six single New Yorkers navigating adulthood that premiered on NBC in 1994.

The series soon became a juggernaut, the anchor of the network’s vaunted Thursday-night ‘Must-See TV’ lineup, and turned Perry, then 25, and his cast mates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into mega-stars almost overnight. At its high-water mark, in a 1996 post-Super Bowl slot, the series notched more than 50 million live viewers.

As Chandler Bing, the handsome, wisecracking roommate of LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani and, later, love interest of Cox’s fastidious Monica Geller, Perry distinguished himself in a crackling ensemble cast with his dry delivery, creating a catchphrase with a mere turn of inflection: Could he be any more Chandler?

Soon, he was attached to major stars like Julia Roberts and appearing as a leading man opposite Salma Hayek in the 1997 rom-com ‘Fools Rush In’.

There was a dark side to the life of one of television’s most beloved funnymen, however. In his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, Perry recounted his lifelong struggle with addiction to alcohol and opioids, which led to multiple stints in rehab and a number of serious health issues, including a five-month hospitalisation in 2018 following a colon rupture that left him, he wrote, with a two per cent chance to live through the night. And it was fueled, he acknowledged during a ‘Friends’ reunion special in 2021, by the pressure to land the joke in front of a live studio audience night after night.

Though Perry estimated he had relapsed “60 or 70 times” since first getting sober in 2001, he maintained a steady presence on American television, playing key parts in backstage dramedy ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip’ and therapy sitcom ‘Go On’, and making a steady stream of guest appearances on acclaimed shows like ‘The West Wing’ and ‘The Good Wife’.

Since his near-death experience in 2018, the Emmy-nominated actor had found solace in friendships, writing and regular games of pickleball.

For all his success as an actor and, more recently, a bestselling memoirist, Perry told The Times in April that his work was not the center of what he hoped would be his legacy.

Pressed to name how he’d like to be remembered, he said: “As a guy who lived life, loved well, lived well, and helped people. That running into me was a good thing, and not something bad.”