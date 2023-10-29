Jamaica supports resolution on Gaza truce despite missing UNGA vote - Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith says while Jamaica was absent from Friday's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote on a resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza, it supports the resolution.

Johnson Smith has previously explained Jamaica's absence, saying that deliberations were still taking place when the vote was finalised.

However, the Government has been criticised for missing the vote, with the Opposition describing the situation as a "new low" in the Jamaica's foreign policy history.

In a media release on Sunday evening, Johnson Smith said Jamaica's failure to vote on the resolution was not a shift in its stance on human rights.

She further stated that Jamaica, as the Chair of the CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors at the United Nations, was actively engaged in discussions concerning the Jordanian resolution and not only collaborated on the CARICOM Statement, but led its drafting.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

FULL STATEMENT:

I appreciate the concerns raised by those who feel that Jamaica not having voted in the 10th UN Emergency Special Session last Friday, suggests a shift in our stance on international human rights. I assure you that this is not the case.

The situation in the Middle East demands a unified global voice against human rights violations, while respecting states' rights to self-defence within the parameters of international law. Jamaica, as the Chair of the CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors at the UN, was actively engaged in discussions concerning the Jordanian resolution and not only collaborated on the CARICOM Statement, but led its drafting.

This statement was delivered by our Permanent Representative, Ambassador Wallace, from the podium in the General Assembly during the debate on the issue, prior to the vote.

I shared this statement on social media, hoping it would provide clarity on Jamaica's position, given its clear alignment, and support of the Jordanian resolution.

While a technical cross in communication led to Jamaica's representative not voting, our statement on the UN General Assembly floor on behalf of all CARICOM Member States, unequivocally supports a peaceful resolution of the conflict, humanitarian aid for victims of war, and the release of hostages. Jamaica's foreign policy unquestionably rests on robust principles and democratic values, which guide our stance in an increasingly dynamic and complex global landscape.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.