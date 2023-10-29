Man arrested, revolver and ammunition seized in Clarendon

The Clarendon police arrested a man following the seizure of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition during an operation on Water Lane, Exeter, Clarendon, on Saturday.

About 12:45 p.m., lawmen were reportedly in the area when they saw a motorcyclist whose actions aroused their suspicion.

He was signalled to stop and he complied.

The police say he was accosted and searched and one .38 revolver containing two rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

