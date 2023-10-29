Wanted man and his sister arrested in St James
Lorenzo Walters, otherwise called 'Larry', who was on the St James wanted list for a double murder and wounding with intent, was captured in the parish on Sunday, police say.
He was reportedly captured during an operation between 4:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
His sister was also arrested during the operation.
The police say a team of law enforcers searched premises occupied by Walters' 26-year-old sister and Walters was seen and apprehended.
They say six letter-sized sheets of paper, three notebooks containing identity information, eight cellular phones and one tablet were also seized.
Walters is facing multiple charges while his sister was arrested for harbouring a fugitive.
