Carib Cement says Rockfort Plant was not damaged by quake

Caribbean Cement Company Limited is refuting reports that its Rockfort Plant in Kingston was damaged due to today's 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

The company said videos being shared on social media platforms are false.

It said its own investigations have revealed no damage at the plant and that operations are running as usual.

Carib Cement said its technical team has advised that there was a brief shutdown of energy, which has since normalised.

It thanked members of the public for their ongoing concern.

