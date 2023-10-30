Classes suspended at some schools over earthquake

Classes at several schools have been suspended as a result of today's 5.6-magnitude earthquake.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies reported that the quake struck at 10:57 a.m. and was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

Jamaicans across the island have reported experiencing the earthquake.

Images and videos have been shared on social media platforms showing evacuated buildings with some reports of damage.

Parents or guardians are being encouraged to make arrangements to collect their children.

