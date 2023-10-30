Five women graduate with Lean Six Sigma black belts

The Caribbean Centre for Organisation Development Excellence (CARI-CODE) has facilitated five Jamaican women attaining Lean Six Sigma (LSS) black belt designation. The achievement by the women is a historic one for the institution as this is the first time five female participants have been certified at this level at the same time. Karlene Waugh, Venisha Johnson, Brianna Johnson and Sanchia Henry, all VM staffers, and Tausa Swaby of CARI-CODE, completed the programme delivered by CARI-CODE in collaboration with Strategy Associates Incorporated and Harrington Institute.

Frank Voehl, Lean Six Sigma Grand Master Black Belt of Strategy Associates said,“The course contents contain the leading third-generation training offered in forming the cutting-edge experts required by the industry, continuous improvement change agents, and laser-focused problem-solving mentors for multiple LSS teams. In the ever-changing business market, one thing is certain, organisations that want to survive must find their own source of competitive edge. One way to secure a lasting advantage is through the optimisation of business functions and processes found in the Lean Six Sigma body-of-knowledge.

Ilsa duVerney, CEO and chairman of CARI-CODE, is proud of what the organisation has accomplished since its inception in 2012. “Over this period, we have successfully developed, over 500 Yellow, Green and Black Belt professionals,” she said.

Ben Babaii, of Strategy Associates, an instructor on the course, said the recent Black Belt graduates “are capable of leveraging both traditional Lean Six Sigma tools, as well as latest innovation tools for problem-solving, and mix-and-matching tools to resolve most complicated problems faced by their respective industry in the new post-COVID reality.” The participants also received guidance from Grand Master Black Belt Frank Voehl, CEO of Strategy Associates Inc.

Karlene Waugh, assistant vice-president of business operations at VM Group, and a graduate of the programme, said that her organisation sees the Lean Six Sigma training as necessary as they work to improve their rate of execution. “Alongside that we want to know that we are doing the right thing at the right time. We wanted the process awareness.”

While Waugh just completed her Black Belt training, she said VM has built a cadre of CARI-CODE-trained Lean Six Sigma team members throughout the organisation and they are reaping the benefits. It is worthy to note that some staff members have also received professional certificates in organisation development from CARI-CODE.