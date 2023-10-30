Holness condemns 'senseless killings' in Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has condemned the "senseless killing" of innocent people in the Israel-Hamas war.

Holness says Jamaica wants to see peace and called for human rights to be upheld.

Over 1,400 Israelis and 8,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in the conflict that started October 7.

“My heart goes out to the people of the Middle East who are in conflict now. Some of you may be watching your televisions and you're seeing the senseless killing of innocent people, civilians. Jamaica wishes to see peace and we want the human rights of all peoples respected. And those who have power have a greater responsibility to ensure that people's human rights are protected.

Holness was speaking at a Jamaica Labour Party meeting in St James Southern on Sunday.

His remarks came as the government continues to face backlash for missing a United Nations General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith on Sunday indicated that while Jamaica was absent from the vote, it supports the resolution.

She had previously explained Jamaica's absence, saying that deliberations were still taking place when the vote was finalised and that this caused the country to miss the vote.

However, Jamaicans have criticised the explanation.

