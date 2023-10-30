Jamaica rocked by massive earthquake

Jamaica was rocked by a massive earthquake this morning.

Preliminary reports suggest that the quake measured 5.2 on the richter scale.

Jamaicans across the island reported feeling the quake.

It is not known if any damage or injuries have been reported.

In September, the country was hit by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

