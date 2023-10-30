JPS: Electricity restored to all customers impacted by earthquake

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says power supply has been restored to all customers who were affected by outages caused by this morning's earthquake.

Several power generating units and the power delivery system in the Corporate Area were impacted by the magnitude 5.6 earthquake that shook the island earlier today.

The affected power plants, which belong to both JPS and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were: West Kingston Power Plant (WKPP), and Jamaica Private Power Company (JPPC) in Rockfort and Hunts Bay.

“Approximately 132,000 customers in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Manchester, and St James were affected by the outages. The customers outside the Corporate Area were restored within a few minutes, while JPS worked over the past few hours to restore service to the Kingston and St Andrew customers in phases,” the power company said in a press release just now.

“The company is continuing its assessment of the overall damage to its infrastructure.”

