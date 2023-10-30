JPS working to restore power from earthquake-related outages

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says several communities are now without electricity due to damage to several transmission and distribution lines arising from this morning's earthquake.

JPS says most of the affected customers are in the Corporate Area, where the impact of the earthquake was strongest.

The company says it is still in the process of evaluating the full extent of the damage to its power distribution network.

An initial assessment has revealed damage to several transmission and distribution lines, which has resulted in the automatic shutdown of at least one substation and two generating plants, as part of the system's built-in protection mechanism.

JPS says it has started the restoration of electricity to customers.

However, the company is asking customers for their patience and understanding as the process may take some time.

It says every effort is being made to restore supply as quickly and as safely as possible.

Meanwhile, JPS is also advising that some of its workers have been temporarily displaced due to damage to its administrative and operations buildings.

This will impact response time to customer calls.

Customers are therefore urged to make reports via the JPS Mobile App, and to contact the Customer Care Centre only in the case of emergencies until further notice.

