NCB temporarily closes some locations due to impact of earthquake

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has temporarily closed four of its locations as it undertakes a thorough safety assessment arising from today's earthquake.

The affected locations are Knutsford Boulevard and the Constant Spring Financial Centre in St Andrew, the Duke Street Branch in Kingston, and Port Antonio in Portland.

The buildings have been closed until further notice.

During the temporary closure, NCB is encouraging customers to utilise digital channels, where possible.

The bank notes that its online banking platform and mobile app are available 24/7, offering a wide range of services for your convenience.

It says it will provide a further update regarding the reopening of the locations.

Meanwhile, NCB is advising the public that there are temporary disruptions in reaching its Customer Care Centre via our toll-free number 888-NCB-FIRST, and live chat on its website.

It says it is working diligently to restore these communication channels.

In the interim, customers to make use of online banking and mobile app platforms for their banking needs.

For specific queries or assistance, customers can email us at ncbinfo@jncb.com.

NCB says response times may be longer than usual given the circumstances.

Additionally, the 'NCB Assist' feature is available for customers to self-serve a variety of issues via our online banking platform.

