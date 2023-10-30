No death, minor damage reported from earthquake - PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says no death has been reported with minor damage being experienced based on an assessment following this morning's earthquake.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies reported that the quake struck at 10:57 a.m. and had a preliminary measurement of 5.6.

It was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

Jamaicans across the country have reported experiencing the quake.

Holness said all the necessary protocols have been activated and that the government is taking the necessary precautions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He further said that disruptions in electricity and Internet have been restored for the most part.

Also, he said the country's airports remain open.

Noting that there may be aftershocks following an earthquake, Holness appealed to the public to remain aware and be in a safe place.

Members of the public are being asked to do an assessment to determine whether it is safe to return indoors.

Jamaicans are also being encouraged to remain calm and follow earthquake safety protocols.

Several buildings were evacuated and classes at some schools were suspended following the quake.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.