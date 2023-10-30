Panic and asthma attacks flood KPH

The Kingston Public Hospital is experiencing an inundation of persons suffering from panic and asthma attacks arising from this morning's earthquake.

Other emergency cases also showed up.

The hospital's accident and emergency department was overwhelmed and saw doctors treating patients on the outside.

Sections of the hospital were evacuated due to the quake, which measured 5.6.

Visitors to the hospital were informed by personnel at the gate that only emergency cases were being dealt with at this time in light of the situation.

