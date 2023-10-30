Petrojam says normal operations at fuel terminals following quake

Petrojam Limited is reporting that refining operations and product distribution from its terminals in Kingston and Montego Bay, St James continue amid this morning's quake.

Petrojam says the earthquake caused a disruption in power supply, which impacted certain equipment, causing an excessive release of soot.

It says this issue has since been addressed.

The state-owned oil refinery says all its safety and emergency protocols have been activated.

Arguing that the safety of its employees, neighbouring communities and the environment remains of utmost priority, Petrojam says it continues to carry out investigations to ensure the integrity of its infrastructure.

