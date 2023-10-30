PNP councillor-candidate charged with assault over alleged beating of pregnant partner

Teacher and People's National Party (PNP) councillor-candidate in St Elizabeth Oshane Gayle was charged Sunday with assault after allegedly hitting his pregnant partner with a piece of board during a domestic dispute.

When contacted, Gayle declined to speak about the matter.

"I will not comment on this matter at this moment," he told The Gleaner this morning.

"I will have to contact my lawyer."

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday and was reported to the Lacovia police on Sunday, a police source said.

He was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Gayle was granted bail in his own surety.

Gayle is a teacher at the Maggotty High School in St Elizabeth.

He is also the PNP representative for the Lacovia Division in the municipal corporation.

Telephone calls to the commander of the St Elizabeth police acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto went unanswered.

The situation could jeopardise Gayle's standing with the opposition party.

Earlier this month, the PNP removed Tyrone Guthrie as its candidate for the Friendship Division in Westmoreland amid rape and abduction allegations made against him.

Guthrie was charged after surrendering to the police as part of an investigation into the alleged rape and abduction of a 16-year-old girl.

“Our party stands firmly against any form of violence or sexual abuse and will closely monitor the developments of this case to ensure justice is served,” the party said in a statement at the time.

