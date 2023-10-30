PNP opens new constituency office in Riversdale

Newly selected People’s National Party (PNP) representative Andrine Higgins, of the St Catherine North West constituency, has solidified her role as the party’s standard-bearer with a significant move.

Higgins inaugurated a constituency office in the Riversdale division, marking a bold step to serve her constituents effectively if elected, signalling her commitment to the party and her dedication to the people she seeks to represent.

She said the move signalled her commitment to challenging the longstanding dominance of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the area and addressing long-neglected infrastructure issues.

To emphasise her dedication, Higgins, alongside Opposition Leader Mark Golding, embarked on a constituency tour, joined by two sitting councillors, William Cytall and Roogae Kirlew. Cytall recently switched his allegiance to the PNP.

They were also accompanied by Winston Chambers, the designated representative for the Guys Hill division.

This tour allowed them to connect with enthusiastic supporters and discuss their vision for the constituency.

Higgins, a newcomer to representational politics, expressed her determination to end the JLP’s nearly four-decade reign and revamp the deteriorating infrastructure. She pledged to focus on critical issues such as roads and water supply that have long gone unaddressed.

Higgins revealed that Golding, her party president, had been moved by the poor condition of the roads during the tour and promised that a PNP administration would prioritise improvements to the road network.

LACK OF RUNNING WATER

The area has suffered from an ongoing lack of running water, despite the presence of natural water sources. Higgins argued that the real issue was water management and expressed her intention to tackle it with a more focused approach if given the opportunity to lead.

In addition to addressing infrastructure, Higgins underscored the need for youth empowerment and skills training to provide young people with valuable skills and opportunities.

In a touching tribute to former Member of Parliament Phillis Mitchell, the only PNP representative to have won the constituency in 40 years, Higgins presented a plaque with a citation honouring her contributions. Mitchell, recognised for her work in rural electrification and road repair during her tenure, was celebrated as the “mother of the constituency”. The award was received by her son, acknowledging her lasting impact on the community.

Golding used the occasion to present the incumbents Cytall and Kirlew and Chambers as the PNP representatives in the upcoming local government election and endorse Higgins’ candidacy. He implored the cheering supporters to rally behind her in their quest to win the seat for the opposition party.

Golding expressed confidence in Higgins and assured the people that a PNP government, if elected, would prioritise resolving the longstanding issues of roads and water supply that have afflicted the constituency for decades.

The endorsement from the Opposition leader has now set the stage for a closely watched political battle royale in the St Catherine North West constituency against sitting MP Kerensia Morrison.

