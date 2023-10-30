PNP revokes candidacy of Oshane Gayle amid assault charge

The People's National Party (PNP) has revoked the candidacy of Oshane Gayle in St Elizabeth after he was charged with assault for allegedly hitting his pregnant partner with a piece of board during a domestic dispute.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday and was reported to the Lacovia police on Sunday.

Gayle, who is a teacher at the Maggotty High School in St Elizabeth, was granted bail in his own surety.

In a statement today, the PNP says it stands resolutely against violence and the incident involving Gayle warranted a prompt and unequivocal response from the party.

PNP chairman Dr Angela Brown Burke has expressed deep concern and condemnation of the alleged actions, emphasising that violence within the context of a domestic dispute is entirely inconsistent with the party's core values.

In response to this situation, the PNP with withdrawn Gayle's candidacy, underscoring its unswerving dedication to ethical standards and the safeguarding of citizens' rights and dignity.

The PNP says it firmly maintains its intolerance for behaviours that compromise the safety and dignity of individuals and remains dedicated to upholding high ethical standards.

