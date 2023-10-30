Mon | Oct 30, 2023

Several buildings evacuated due to quake

Published:Monday | October 30, 2023 | 12:01 PM
Persons gathered outside the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean in New Kingston following this morning's earthquake.- Rudolph Brown photo.

Several buildings across the Corporate Area have been evacuated following this morning's intense earthquake.  

Persons gathered outside all shared that the quake was scary.

It was a similar situation in Portland which saw staff at the municipal corporation leaving the building for safety.

Persons in Port Antonio said that they too saw safe haven.

Residents say they were left bewildered by the quake.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies is reporting that the moderate earthquake has a preliminary magnitude of 5.6.

The quake, which stuck at 10:57 a.m., was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

Jamaicans across the island have reported experiencing the earthquake.

