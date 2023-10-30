Two killed in Trelawny crash

Two persons died in a motor vehicle accident along the Braco Main Road in Trelawny today.

"The accident happened at around 5:00 pm between a truck and a motor car which collided, leaving the two male occupants in the car dead,” Superintendent Winston Milton, officer look in charge of the Trelawny Police, told The Gleaner.

Investigations are now underway.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.