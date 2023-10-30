UWI to resume operations tomorrow

The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI) says operations will resume tomorrow.

Following the 5.6 magnitude earthquake this morning, UWI suspended operations to assess the structural integrity of all buildings on the campus.

“A team of structural engineers have made the necessary assessments and have given campus management the assurance that the facilities across The UWI Mona Campus are cleared for occupancy and use,” the university said in a statement this evening.

“The UWI Mona wishes to thank the team of structural engineers, including the team from its Faculty of Engineering, the Estate Management Department, and all the other teams involved in the assessment process. We also wish to thank our students and members of staff for their patience as we return to normalcy.”

The epicenter of the earthquake that struck at approximately 10:53 am was located 10 km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

