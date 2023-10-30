Wattle and Red Earth collective celebrates charity auction

The Wattle and Red Earth (WARE) Collective, a non-profit organisation working to preserve traditional arts and sustainable building practices in southern St. Elizabeth and across Jamaica, has achieved an outstanding milestone with its recent charity auction. The WARE Collective Second Biennial Art Auction, held on October 14 and 15, showcased the organisation’s commitment to cultural heritage and art while raising significant funds to support its mission.

The WARE Collective’s primary initiative is the establishment of an open-air Living Museum devoted to Spanish wall buildings in St. Elizabeth, a project that will be the first of its kind in Jamaica. This museum aims to promote the preservation and education of this traditional architecture and the ingenuity of the people who constructed these dwellings.

The weekend of activities began with a preview event on Saturday, October 14, hosted at the historic former home of Edna Manley. This event allowed potential buyers to explore the diverse range of artwork on display, and it was attended by several distinguished artists and business elites.

DIVERSE SELECTION

The main event took place on Sunday, October 15, and was conducted online. The auction featured a collection of 75 pieces by 38 artists, from both Jamaica and the diaspora. The Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI), based in Florida, donated a few pieces for the auction, as did the Readytex Art Gallery from Suriname. The diverse selection of artwork showcased the rich tapestry of Jamaican culture and the international influence on the country’s art scene.

Auctioneer, Douglas Reid of Grosvenor Gallery, was kept busy as he navigated the more-than-three-hour-long online auction which attracted approximately 30 bidders from Jamaica and overseas.

The auction’s curator, Carol Campbell, said collectively the artworks displayed encompass all genres and forms of artistic expression as veterans and contemporary artists easily shared the stage.

“The auction was considered a great success and even though we didn’t quite reach our goal, we’re off to a good start. Unsold works are still available for a limited time for those persons who missed the auction,” said Campbell.

The bidding process was very robust especially for some popular artists’ work like Norma Harrack, Vernal Reuben, Aretha Facey-Dennis, Barry Watson, Dawn Scott, Rosa Naday Garmendia, and George Rodney.

Blogger Emma Lewis, remarked that it was an intriguing weekend of events, offering a diverse selection of pieces that allowed art enthusiasts to immerse themselves.

“We got into a ‘bidding war’ at one point, which was exciting! We are absolutely thrilled with our two purchases and congratulate WARE and everyone involved in the organisation of this event,” said Lewis.

The proceeds from the auction will be instrumental in advancing the WARE Collective’s development of the Living Museum in St. Elizabeth.

Campbell said the organisation remains committed to preserving and celebrating Jamaica’s cultural heritage and sustainable building practices, with the Living Museum poised to make a lasting impact on the region.