$750,000 bail for St Elizabeth man on ganja charges

St Elizabeth resident Julian Roache, who was allegedly held with 23 pounds of ganja on a toll road in St Catherine, was today offered $750,000 bail with surety in the parish court.

Roache is charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, conveyance of ganja, and conspiracy.

A stop order was imposed and he was ordered to surrender his travel documents.

Roache, who was represented by King's Counsel Peter Champanie, was ordered to return to court on January 22, 2024, when the matter will again be mentioned.

The allegations are that Roache was the driver of a motor car along a toll road in St Catherine, which was stopped by detectives from the police's Narcotics Division.

According to the police, a search resulted in the discovery of 23 pounds of ganja.

He was arrested and later charged after being questioned.

- Rasbert Turner

