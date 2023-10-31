Annotto Bay and Portmore tax offices remain closed for structural assessment arising from earthquake

The Annotto Bay tax office in St Mary and the Portmore tax office in St Catherine are to remain closed for today as the Tax Authority undertakes further assessment following yesterday’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

The authority says the move is out of an abundance of caution until structural engineers complete their work.

It says frontline staff have been redirected to alternative locations to provide operational support.

The authority says persons may opt to visit another location or do business online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or via its mobile app.

All other tax offices were reopened for usual business this morning.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.