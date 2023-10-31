CPFSA says no extensive damage at child care facilities following quake

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says all children residing in residential child care facilities across the island are safe and accounted for amid Monday's earthquake.

Further, the CPFSA says all staff members at these facilities and at the agency's parish offices are also safe and have been successfully accounted for.

The agency says no extensive damage has been observed at any of its child care facilities.

However, a further assessment will be undertaken at its corporate and parish offices and the National Children's Registry.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.