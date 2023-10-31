Curfew imposed in Mount Salem, St James

The police have imposed a curfew in Mount Salem, St James.

The security measure comes after Sunday's shooting of three men in the Crawford Street community.

The curfew began at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 30, and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North - Along Mount Salem Main Road.

West - Along Barnett View Drive, Catherine Drive, and Jarrett Terrace.

South - Along Mount Salem Gully.

East- Along Catherine Mount.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

