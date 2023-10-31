Driver charged for fatal stabbing of another in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon have charged a man for the stabbing death of another motorist during an argument after a minor hit along Decoy Road in Toll Gate.

Charged with murder is Christopher Sullivan, also known as 'Bread', a 39-year-old labourer of Ebony Park Housing Scheme in Toll Gate.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Okan Kelley, a supermarket employee of Decoy district in Toll Gate.

The incident happened on Sunday.

It is reported that Kelley was driving a grey Toyota Axio motor car along the Decoy main road when the mirror of his vehicle hit the mirror of a Toyota Probox being driven by the accused.

Both drivers stopped and an argument developed between them, during which the accused allegedly used a knife to stab Kelley in his upper body.

Kelley managed to drive himself to his house and was later assisted to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police were then contacted and, on arrival, Kelley's body was seen with stab wounds to the left shoulder, arm, and the left side of his upper back.

Meanwhile, scores of tributes have been pouring in on social media platforms for Kelley, with friends and relatives describing him as a quiet and humble individual who was most undeserving of such a tragic demise.

Up to October 28, the parish of Clarendon had seen an 18.2 per cent increase in murders, having recorded some 91 homicides compared to 77 over the 2022 corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

