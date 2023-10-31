Gov’t activates earthquake protocols

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says all the requisite protocols have been activated in the wake of Monday’s approximately 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook Jamaica.

The Earthquake Unit at The University of the West Indies (UWI) advised that the earthquake was located about 10 kilometres south of Buff Bay, Portland, and occurred at a depth of 18 kilometres.

In a video presentation, Holness said an initial assessment indicates that minor infrastructural damage has occurred.

“Generally, what we have seen is that the damage that has been assessed is not significant. We have experienced some break in electricity and communication. But the report, so far, is that most have been restored. Our airports are open, and we have not received any reports of death. So, we give God thanks for sparing us the worst. But, nevertheless, we are taking all precautions,” he stated.

Holness urged all Jamaicans to remain calm and adhere to the necessary earthquake protocols.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“It is likely that after the initial shock, there are usually aftershocks, so you want to be in a safe place. That safe place may be outside, until you have conducted an assessment of the building and you have determined that it is safe to re-enter the building.