Health authority mourns passing of Annotto Bay Hospital CEO Marsha Lee

The North-East Regional Health Authority is mourning the sudden passing of the Chief Executive Officer at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary Marsha Lee.

The authority says the news has left staff and management profoundly sad and at a loss.

It notes that Lee gave approximately 27 years of dedicated service to the public health sector.

“Miss Marsha Lee was an extraordinary individual whose unwavering dedication to the betterment of patient care and the advancement of healthcare services at the Annotto Bay Hospital has left an unforgettable mark on our organisation, her family, and the lives of countless individuals,” it said in a statement today.

The authority says Lee's absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

