Hundreds support poppy appeal in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

MORE THAN 300 Hanoverians, who turned out for the 12th in a series of Jamaica Regiment Band poppy appeal fundraising concerts, were treated to a musical feast at the Old Jockey Factory complex on Watson Taylor Drive, in Lucea, Hanover, on Sunday.

Staged by the Hanover Justices of the Peace Association in collaboration with the Jamaica Legion, the event was held under the patronage of Dr David Stair, the custos of Hanover.

The event forms part of a number of fundraising activities across the island that aims to raise funds to properly take care of Jamaican servicemen and women who have become financially and physically challenged and reside at Curphey Home in Manchester.

The Jamaica Legion safeguards the welfare, interest, and memory of ex-servicemen and women, not only those who served in both world wars, but also those involved in conflicts since the inception of the Legion, including members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

What used to be an annual event had been absent for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons responded to its return with joy as they danced throughout to tunes played by the Jamaica Regiment Band.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Lieutenant Colonel Kevron Henry, chairman of the Jamaica leg, said two more are slated to take place before the end of the year.

“(The year) 2023 marked our return after COVID-19 because this was an annual event. Basically, band concerts helped to raise funds for Curphey Home and our veterans, so we are very happy with the turnout and the attempting to raise the amount of $15 million through the staging of a number of events throughout the year,” he said.

Increasing awareness

“We are really focused on increasing awareness post-COVID. The nation and the world has come out of a very tumultuous time. There are a lot of other concerns, so we are just, basically, trying to get back out there with respect to awareness and get everyone involved,” he stated.

Stair described the Hanover concert as “fabulous”.

“I think it really went well. We are really appreciative of the turnout, and everyone seems to have enjoyed the event,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a bigger event for 2024.

Deputy Mayor of Lucea Andria Dehaney-Grant, who could be seen dancing throughout most of the concert, also described it as a wonderful event that was well supported.

“The funds raised from the event is for a worthy cause, and I am pleased about the support as we look forward for brighter days,” she said. “We know that those soldiers (in Curphey Home) have risked their lives for us as a nation, and we are just giving back to them to ensure that they live a good life, considering where they are at this time.”