Immigration Corner | Tips for study permit application

I spoke to an immigration representative and he suggested that I apply to study in Canada as he doesn’t believe I could qualify under the Express Entry System. Do you have any tips on how I can ensure that my study permit application is successful?

For individuals looking to apply to study in Canada, there are four key factors that will be evaluated by Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). First, you must show a genuine intention to study in Canada, show an intention to return to your home country, have the required resources, and you must be admissible to Canada.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

A genuine intention to study can be demonstrated by a valid acceptance letter from a designated learning institution (DLI). This policy was recently changed and so I will outline more information about how to select a school below.

You may pay your tuition fee upfront, or clearly show that you have the funds for tuition, living expenses, books, transportation, and incidentals. If your programme of study is expected to last more than one year, you must provide details of how this will be paid. You will need to provide proof of savings and investments or, if someone else will be sponsoring your studies, such as your parents, they will need to provide their proof of income, savings, and investments.

You cannot put forward that you intend to work on a part-time basis, or during the holidays, to meet these expenses. There is no guarantee that you will get such a job. If you fail to prove that you have the financial resources to complete your programme and cover your living expenses, your application will be rejected.

You should also include a letter that explains how your study in Canada will benefit you and your career goals in your home country. If there are similar opportunities in your home country, you must state the reason for choosing Canada instead. The programme of study must be relevant to your past study and, if you are changing the area of study, you must provide tangible reasons.

The officers will be looking for evidence that you intend to leave Canada at the completion of your studies. Therefore, be prepared to provide evidence of ties to your home country that are stronger than your ties to Canada.

Although you have no control over this factor, IRCC will examine the social, economic, and political situation within your home country to determine if you are more likely to remain in Canada illegally than return to your home country because of due to those factors.

HOW TO SELECT A SCHOOL

Since your goal is to be on a pathway to permanent residence, you need to ensure that the school and programme will be eligible for a postgraduate work permit, upon completion. The government’s website www.canada.ca has a list of DLIs.

A DLI is a school approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students. The key is to ensure that you select a DLI that is recognised as one that sets a high standard, thereby ensuring high outcomes for students. Individuals who are accepted by these institutions can expect that their study permit application will be processed on a priority basis.

Once you have applied and obtain an acceptance letter from the DLI, IRCC announced that, as of December 1, 2023, all post-secondary DLIs must confirm directly to IRCC that they have issued an acceptance letter to an applicant. This is part of the enhanced verification process to protect international students from fraud and to protect the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.

Another key issue to note is that, just because the school is listed as a DLI does not mean that all programmes of study will qualify you for the Post Graduation Work Permit Programme (PGWP). You will need to ensure that you also meet the PGWP requirements. There are several factors to take into consideration. The most important factors are that your programme must last a minimum of eight months and lead to a degree, diploma, or certificate from a DLI. You must also maintain full-time status in Canada during each semester of your study, unless you have a special leave from your institution.

Once you have completed your studies, you must apply for your PGWP before your study permit expires. If your study permit expires, you will need to do a restoration application before applying for the PGWP.

WHO WON’T QUALIFY

Your application may be rejected if you are deemed inadmissible because of human rights violation, criminality, security, medical or health grounds, and financial violations. If you have previously applied to Canada for a permanent or temporary visa, then your new application will be matched against your previous application. If there are inconsistencies, your application could be rejected for misrepresentation.

If you need further assistance, you should contact a Canadian immigration lawyer to represent you. Before engaging the lawyer, you should check the provincial law society to verify that the lawyer is authorised to provide you with legal services, as it is your duty to verify that your representative is authorised to assist you. IRCC will only accept applications from authorised representatives. `

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Send your questions and comments to info@deidrepowell.com or call 613.695.8777. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram for updates about Canadian immigration programmes.