Interministerial body to deal with prank calls

An interministerial body, headed by the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, is advanced in putting measures in place to address the issue of prank calls to emergency service providers.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, in making the disclosure in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said the work of the interministerial body will provide some relief, while legislative review is undertaken to deal specifically with prank calls.

He was speaking against the background of six false calls to the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) in the aftermath of Monday's earthquake.

McKenzie condemned the acts, noting that the false calls could have diverted emergency services away from people in life threatening situations.

In the meantime, he informed that the JFB will be increasing disaster training drills in schools and communities.

He pointed out that while inspections continue to provide a full assessment of the impact of the earthquake, “Jamaica is still open for business”.

He is encouraging citizens to “continue with the activities that will cause this blessed country to be the place of choice, and to pursue their dreams.”

- JIS News

