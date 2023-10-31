Jamaican Taino chief attends third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations

“THIS EVENT serves as a significant platform to honour and showcase the heritage and traditional wisdom of indigenous communities in the northeastern United States and beyond. Its primary objective is to amplify the voices of indigenous peoples in the region, as they strive to reclaim their identity, human rights, and cultural rights.”

That was what Kasike Kalaan Nibonrix Kaiman, leader of the Yamaye Guani (Jamaican Hummingbird) Taino peoples, told The Gleaner in a statement about the third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations. The event took place in Newton, Massachusetts, USA, on October 9.

“As we gather here today, let us reflect upon the challenges faced by indigenous communities around the world. We acknowledge the injustices, the marginalisation, and the struggles that continue to plague our people. But let us also recognise the resilience, the strength, and the indomitable spirit that have allowed us to overcome adversity time and time again,” he told the gathering.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not just a celebration; it is a call to action. It is a call for unity, for understanding, and for justice. It is a call to recognise and respect the rights of indigenous peoples, to honour their land, their traditions, and their way of life. It is a call to dismantle the barriers that hinder our progress and to build bridges of understanding and cooperation.”

He bemoaned the fact that the general public in Jamaica remains largely unaware of the existence of the local Taino people, mainly due to the “prevailing colonial narrative” that the Tainos were extinct during colonisation of the island by the Spaniards and the British. He said, “The Yamaye Taino peoples fear sharing the whereabouts of their indigenous ancestral relics and possessions without their rights being fully established.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“There is a concern that the government or other groups may claim these valuable ancestral properties. Consultation avenues have recently been opened with the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, with one of the aims being to grant the Yamaye Taino unhindered access to ancestral burial sites, ceremonial sites, and ancestral remains currently in the possession of the trust and other government agencies,” he revealed.

Kasike Kaiman said since his enstoolment in May 2019, the local Taino community has taken significant steps towards re-educating the local and regional populations. The indigenous Taino and Maroons of Jamaica are now collaborating in indigenous rights activism through the Yamaye Council of Indigenous Leaders (YCOIL), formerly the Maroon Secretariat. They are also cooperating with other groups to organise and actively participate in local and regional indigenous events, such as the Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations in Newton, Massachusetts, and the participation of Kasikeíani (Chieftainess) Ronalda in the Caribbean Development Bank’s Indigenous Peoples Forum, held in St Lucia earlier this year.

“These efforts aim to restore local identity and establish a strong foundation for future generations of Jamaican Taino peoples, ensuring their freedom, equality, and protection from any form of discrimination based on their indigenous origin or identity,” Kasike Kaiman said. Also, YCOIL is a member of the Caribbean Organization of Indigenous Peoples, Kasike Kaiman was invited to sit on the Council of Traditional and Indigenous Healers of the Americas, and discussions are going on with The University of the West Indies about “doing a land acknowledgement”.

Although Jamaica is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the State’s ratification of the declaration would further demonstrate the government’s commitment to abandoning “colonial narratives and, instead, aligning with the protection of the rights of the Yamaye Tainos and all Jamaican indigenous peoples. This crucial step will showcase the nation’s empathy towards the local indigenous communities, granting them the long-overdue recognition and respect they deserve”, Kasike Kaiman stated.

“Today, as we come together in solidarity, let us remember that our struggles are not isolated. They are interconnected with the struggles of indigenous communities worldwide. By standing united, we can amplify our voices, advocate for our rights, and create a better future for all indigenous peoples. Yayabo Huma, may Great Spirit be with you,” Kasike said, in ending his presentation.